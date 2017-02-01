After 21 years, 12 days behind bars for murder, Detroit man walks free
That was after years of legal and investigative work unearthed new eyewitness testimony and fingerprint evidence pointing to another killer. Monson confessed to killing Christina Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critiq on my music RXL BET$
|6 hr
|rxlbetz
|1
|With schools back under local control, can Detr...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|I-75 Closure: Detroit to Downriver
|18 hr
|LibertyFuck
|1
|Chief blasts low bail for habitual offenders
|19 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Reward Increased Again For Information On Mutil...
|19 hr
|@Real Kelly
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC