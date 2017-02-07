a Baron the Doga to undergo surgery after being found mutilated in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich- The dog who was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off is set to undergo surgery. The Rottweiler-Mix who's been named Baron was found on January 17 by a passerby who called the Michigan Humane Society .
