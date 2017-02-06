75 apartment units to be built for ho...

75 apartment units to be built for homeless in expansion of Detroit shelter

Construction on brand new, permanent housing units for homeless people will begin in 2018 on Detroit's east-side under plans to replace the Tumaini Center in Midtown. The Neighborhood Service Organization is planning to build a $20-million, 100,000-square-foot homeless services center off Mack Avenue, just east of Gratiot Avenue on the site of the former Detroit Police 7th Precinct station, said NSO CEO Sheilah Clay.

