75 apartment units to be built for homeless in expansion of Detroit shelter
Construction on brand new, permanent housing units for homeless people will begin in 2018 on Detroit's east-side under plans to replace the Tumaini Center in Midtown. The Neighborhood Service Organization is planning to build a $20-million, 100,000-square-foot homeless services center off Mack Avenue, just east of Gratiot Avenue on the site of the former Detroit Police 7th Precinct station, said NSO CEO Sheilah Clay.
