2 armed open carry advocates arrested...

2 armed open carry advocates arrested inside police station

Two men wearing body armor and carrying firearms and cameras have been arrested at a suburban Detroit police headquarters in a confrontation livestreamed on the internet. Dearborn police say one of the men wore a ski-type mask on Sunday and initially refused to drop the weapons.

Detroit, MI

