2 armed open carry advocates arrested inside police station
Two men wearing body armor and carrying firearms and cameras have been arrested at a suburban Detroit police headquarters in a confrontation livestreamed on the internet. Dearborn police say one of the men wore a ski-type mask on Sunday and initially refused to drop the weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Tony
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|the goddam jews are to blame
|11 hr
|George
|2
|gm pontiac stamping
|15 hr
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC