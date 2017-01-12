WSU welcomes olympian Allyson Felix

WSU welcomes olympian Allyson Felix

Wayne State University welcomes American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix as the keynote speaker during its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 13. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Max M. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Felix has proven herself a force on the track, but still made time to graduate with an elementary education degree from the University of Southern California.

