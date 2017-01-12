Where to park and what to see at the Detroit auto show

What: One of the city's largest annual events, luring thousands from around the world to view the auto industry's latest vehicles and technological advancements in a massive exhibition at the Cobo Center, opens to the public Saturday. When: Doors to the North American International Auto Show open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with early handicap access at 8 a.m. The show runs through Jan. 22, with general hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and no admittance after 9 p.m. On the final Sunday, Jan. 22, the show closes at 7 p.m., with no admittance after 6 p.m. Media and industry previews took place this past week, with dozens of vehicles and an appearance by Vice President Joe Biden.

