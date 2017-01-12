What It's Like To Live In Detroit In ...

What It's Like To Live In Detroit In 2017

Hello from Detroit, home of Motown, the U.S. automotive industry and, perhaps the most innovative development in this town's history, a combination Applebee's-IHOP . These are exciting times to live in the Motor City; nothing gets residents' adrenaline pumping like the lingering concern of their cars are being broken into while sharing a plate of polenta at the fifth gastropub to open this month.

