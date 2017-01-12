What It's Like To Live In Detroit In 2017

Hello from Detroit, home of Motown, the U.S. automotive industry and, perhaps the most innovative development in this town's history, a combination Applebee's-IHOP . These are exciting times to live in the Motor City; nothing gets residents' adrenaline pumping like the lingering concern of their cars are being broken into while sharing a plate of polenta at the fifth gastropub to open this month.

