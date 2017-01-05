Watchdog group: Fire Detroit cop who ...

Watchdog group: Fire Detroit cop who allegedly called city residents 'garbage'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Steve Neavling of Motor City Muckraker is known for traveling all over Detroit like a one-man reporting squad, hunting for news. But sometimes it just falls in his lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house 13 hr former democrat 1
Remember Plum Street (Jan '15) 13 hr bruceb3 7
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 15 hr Mrs Kowalski 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 1 Pgs1958 122
Rev michael adkins Jan 1 Brother 1
News Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det... Jan 1 former democrat 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC