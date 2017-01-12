VW scandal will end up in Detroit fed...

VW scandal will end up in Detroit federal court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

The U.S. attorney's office in Detroit says Oliver Schmidt was ordered to be detained during a hearing this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Miami. Federal Magistrate Judge William Turnoff also ordered him to be sent to U.S. District Court in Detroit to face charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Jan 7 Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Jan 7 Teen77 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC