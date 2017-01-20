Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories, exec says
The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States. Volkswagen's Chairman of the Board Dr. Herbert Diess speaks during a press event on the eve of the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan 8. DETROIT: The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said on Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|6 min
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Sat
|Teen77
|12
|Missing Detroit man is without his medication
|Jan 6
|former democrat
|1
|Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house
|Jan 5
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC