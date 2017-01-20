Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories, exec says

The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States. Volkswagen's Chairman of the Board Dr. Herbert Diess speaks during a press event on the eve of the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan 8. DETROIT: The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said on Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States.

