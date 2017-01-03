Tour Detroit's neighborhood of automotive pioneers, Boston-Edison
A driving tour through this Motor City neighborhood offers a look at the stately homes where Detroit's auto pioneers lived. Built in 1911 for the president of Hupp Motor Car Co., John W. Drake, 650 W Boston Blvd. was once home to the designer of the Model T, C. Harold Wills, and the founder of Grinnell Electric Auto Co.
