This photo of Detroit from space will give you an existential crisis
Want to feel like a worthless pile of garbage on this lovely Wednesday morning? Just take a look at this photo of our greater Detroit area that was tweeted from space by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and you will soon realize that you are just a tiny ant on this giant anthill that we call Earth and start to wonder, "Why am I even here?" "Is this even worth it?" "How much wood can a woodchuck actually chuck?" Sorry, I'm spiraling out now. Maybe this photo doesn't make you feel like a cog in the machine, and for that, I salute you.
