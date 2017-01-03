This home's new owner is moving Echopark Guitars from LA to Detroit
One of our most memorable homes of 2016 was this gorgeous stone house in Old Redford . Readers fell in love with it, and it was no surprise that offers came in quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|5 hr
|Joe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC