Takata to plead guilty, pay victims and automakers in $1 billion deal, reports say

Takata Corp. is expected to agree to plead guilty to charges as early as Friday as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve a government investigation into deadly airbag ruptures, sources said. The settlement includes a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million in victim compensation and $850 million to compensate automakers that have suffered losses from massive recalls, the sources said, as well as an independent monitor of the Japanese auto parts manufacturer.

