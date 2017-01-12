Takata to plead guilty, pay victims and automakers in $1 billion deal, reports say
Takata Corp. is expected to agree to plead guilty to charges as early as Friday as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve a government investigation into deadly airbag ruptures, sources said. The settlement includes a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million in victim compensation and $850 million to compensate automakers that have suffered losses from massive recalls, the sources said, as well as an independent monitor of the Japanese auto parts manufacturer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC