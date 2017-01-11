Soraa Brings History to Life at Detroit Institute of Arts

Soraa, the world leader in GaN on GaNTM LED technology, announced that its full visible spectrum LED lamps were installed at the Arts of the Ancient Middle East Gallery at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit, Michigan. Soraa's LED lamps now illuminate historic artifacts dated from approximately 3000 and 600 CE that map the rise of writing, trade, religions, cities, and empires in the early civilizations of the Middle East.

