Shocked parents of man killed in Detr...

Shocked parents of man killed in Detroit's Midtown say son wanted to be a veterinarian

There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Shocked parents of man killed in Detroit's Midtown say son wanted to be a veterinarian. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Hogan was shot and killed shortly after leaving a hookah bar in Detroit's traditionally safe and trendy Midtown neighborhood near Wayne State University about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. On Friday night, nearly 75 people gathered at the corner of nearby West Canfield and Second and held a candlelight vigil in remembrance. "Vante," Hogan's nickname, was spelled with dozens of candles arranged on the concrete near a mailbox and doggie-bag dispenser.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 1 hr ago
Yea MLK had a dream alright

He dreamed that all his little children could have unlicensed unregistered guns shoot kill and wound as many other little n word children as they wanted with impunity. without fear of being caught or put in jail

He wanted them to be judged on the lack of content of their character & lack of morals not the color of their skin.

He wanted them to be able to drop out of schools anytime they wanted get on welfare drugs or join a criminal street gangs selling drugs doing crimes.

Yea he had a dream or was that just a nightmare or did the black community just fail him and them selves and abandon the dream for a nightmare.

anyway their loss
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... 10 hr Kisser5101 2
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) 14 hr Rolliby 501
News The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr. 23 hr Bishop Cheryl Myhand 1
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC