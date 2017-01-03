See the Detroit Boat Club of the past in these historic photos
We recently revisited Belle Isle's Detroit Boat Club as they work on renovating projects around the 117 year old building. Curbed was recently sent some historic photos of the boat club, along with some old Free Press articles from when the second Detroit Boat Club building burned and the current one was proposed.
