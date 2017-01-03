Ryan Destiny: A 'Star' is born Detroit native's dreams are coming true on new Fox musical drama Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2iYzvc2 Actresses Jude Demorest, left, who is from Grand Rapids, Destiny and Brittany O'Grady star in the musical drama "Star." Two days before the Wednesday night she knew would change her life forever, Detroit native Ryan Destiny took to Twitter to express her feelings.

