Reward offered after dog found with missing nose, ears in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Humane Society has offered an award of $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest after a rottweiler was found "purposefully maimed" on Detroit's southwest side. A brown and tan rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren with its nose and ears "viciously" removed, and lacerations to its tail and hind legs.
