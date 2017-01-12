Racial committee co-chair blasts Detr...

Racial committee co-chair blasts Detroit Police chief for undermining reports of bias

14 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is undermining the findings of a committee he set up last year to look into racial issues in the department following a racially-insensitive social media post by a white officer. The department, according to Craig, does not suffer from a growing race problem, despite the findings of an internal report by the the Committee on Race and Equality.

