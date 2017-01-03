Q&A: Dean Hay of The Greening of Detr...

Q&A: Dean Hay of The Greening of Detroit talks green infrastructure in the city

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Model D

Dean Hay is director of Green Infrastructure at The Greening of Detroit , a group dedicated to increasing the amount of trees and green spaces as well as jobs and education opportunities throughout the city of Detroit. As such, we figured him to be an ideal person to talk to for our series on green infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues 19 hr former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Mon Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Jan 7 Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Jan 7 Teen77 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC