Police seek suspect in McDonald's arm...

Police seek suspect in McDonald's armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Detroit police are searching for a man suspected in the armed robbery of a McDonald's restaurant on Detroit's east side. The incident happened Saturday at about 7:15 p.m. at the McDonald's location on the 9800 block of Grand River Avenue, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man 16 hr Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions 17 hr Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) 18 hr Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan 22 hr Teen77 12
News Missing Detroit man is without his medication Fri former democrat 1
News Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house Thu former democrat 1
Remember Plum Street (Jan '15) Thu bruceb3 7
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC