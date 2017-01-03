Police are buying 'deceptively fast' ...

Police are buying 'deceptively fast' utility vehicles to bolster their fleets

Police departments are not immune to the utility-vehicle wave that has engulfed retail auto sales, and for the same reasons. The trend is evident in both Canadian and U.S. police services, where tall wagons such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Explorer with pursuit-rated police packages nearly equal, and in some cases exceed, their sedan counterparts such as the Dodge Charger and Ford Taurus .

