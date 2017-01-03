Police are buying 'deceptively fast' utility vehicles to bolster their fleets
Police departments are not immune to the utility-vehicle wave that has engulfed retail auto sales, and for the same reasons. The trend is evident in both Canadian and U.S. police services, where tall wagons such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Explorer with pursuit-rated police packages nearly equal, and in some cases exceed, their sedan counterparts such as the Dodge Charger and Ford Taurus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Tue
|Joe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC