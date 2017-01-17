Places to check out green infrastruct...

Places to check out green infrastructure in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Model D

At Model D, we've been writing a lot about green infrastructure in the last few months, a topic which includes home-scale rain gardens as well as large public initiatives like catchment basins in parks. But no matter how well we write about it, a-hem, there's no excuse for getting outside and seeing some of this stuff in action with your own eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) 4 hr Winnie 45
News Reward offered after dog found with missing nos... 4 hr Forrest Gump 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Wed LookatCranberry 8
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Jan 16 map1253 17
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
Whistle Stop Pop Shop Jan 14 slmb4607 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Jan 13 Christsharians on... 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC