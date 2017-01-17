Places to check out green infrastructure in Detroit
At Model D, we've been writing a lot about green infrastructure in the last few months, a topic which includes home-scale rain gardens as well as large public initiatives like catchment basins in parks. But no matter how well we write about it, a-hem, there's no excuse for getting outside and seeing some of this stuff in action with your own eyes.
