Persons of interest sought in dispatcher attack

Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the armed robbery and attack of a 911 dispatcher. Police believe Marquise Goodman, 17, and Lathyas Sutton, 17, may have information about last Tuesday's attack on the 13300 block of Lyndon Street.

