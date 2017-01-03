Persons of interest sought in dispatcher attack
Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the armed robbery and attack of a 911 dispatcher. Police believe Marquise Goodman, 17, and Lathyas Sutton, 17, may have information about last Tuesday's attack on the 13300 block of Lyndon Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|13 hr
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|14 hr
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|19 hr
|Teen77
|12
|Missing Detroit man is without his medication
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Remember Plum Street (Jan '15)
|Thu
|bruceb3
|7
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC