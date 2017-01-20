Neighbor finds woman dead of blunt fo...

Neighbor finds woman dead of blunt force head trauma in basement

Detroit police are investigating as a homicide the death of a 48-year-old woman found dead Saturday afternoon in her basement. Her neighbor needed to borrow a dolly.

