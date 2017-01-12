Musician James Linck hopes to find greener pastures Following a goodbye show singer/songwriter heads for California in search of opportunities Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2ine8DT After spending almost 12 years making and performing quirky R&B music in Detroit, James Linck says his musical career here has reached "a kind of ceiling." Linck, who has developed a local following both as a solo act and as the vocalist for the band House Phone, will play a "send-off performance" at El Club on Friday before he moves to Los Angeles next week.

