Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house
A man interested in buying a property in Detroit, Michigan went to check out the garage, where he made the discovery on Thursday, reported the Detroit Free Press. The decomposed body was found face down in the back seat of an early 1990s Plymouth Acclaim inside the garage The body was so decayed its gender and age were not known, Detroit Police spokesman Dan Donakowski told the Press.
