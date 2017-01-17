Mudgie's lands on list of 33 best san...

Mudgie's lands on list of 33 best sandwich shops in America

It's not like Mudgie's needs any more recognition since everyone in Detroit is obsessed with the sandwich shop, but the extra praise from the ultimate listicle website Thrillist sure won't hurt. The website released their 33 best sandwich shops in all of America , and our beloved Mudgie's made the cut alongside some pretty notable and famed sandwich shops from around the country.

