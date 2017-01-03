Missing man suffers from mental health issues
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues. Police say James Mitchell was last seen in the 18800 block of Lindsay on January 6 around 6:30 p.m. He is described as a black male, 6'1", about 245 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length braided hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|6 min
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Sat
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Sat
|Teen77
|12
|Missing Detroit man is without his medication
|Jan 6
|former democrat
|1
|Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house
|Jan 5
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC