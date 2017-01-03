Missing man suffers from mental healt...

Missing man suffers from mental health issues

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 48-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues. Police say James Mitchell was last seen in the 18800 block of Lindsay on January 6 around 6:30 p.m. He is described as a black male, 6'1", about 245 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length braided hair.

