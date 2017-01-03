Missing Detroit man is without his medication
According to police, 67-year-old Warren Green was last seen on Dec. 3 from his daughter's house in the 1000 block of St. Mary's on the city's west side. That's between Plymouth and Chicago, west of Greenfield.
