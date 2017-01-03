Mercedes-Benz premieres new E-Class C...

Mercedes-Benz premieres new E-Class Coupe at Detroit show

11 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its sleek new E-Class Coupe for the first time at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, the company said Tuesday. The 2018 model of the two-door luxury Coupe is 123 millimeters longer and 74 millimeters wider than its predecessor, and is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

