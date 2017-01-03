Men arraigned in deadly gas station shooting
Derrick Everson, 22, and Kyrell Alonzo, 23, were charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Javon Perry. Police say Everson and Alonzo argued with Perry at the gas station last week, then chased him down and shot him multiple times, killing him.
