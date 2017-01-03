Men arraigned in deadly gas station s...

Men arraigned in deadly gas station shooting

14 hrs ago

Derrick Everson, 22, and Kyrell Alonzo, 23, were charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Javon Perry. Police say Everson and Alonzo argued with Perry at the gas station last week, then chased him down and shot him multiple times, killing him.

