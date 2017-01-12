Meet the 22-year-old woman running for mayor of Detroit
Myya D. Jones has overcome a great number of obstacles in her 22 years of life. She helped raise her five siblings after her mother, who has bipolar disorder, fell into a deep depression when Jones was in fifth grade.
