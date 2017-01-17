Mayor to honor those who saved Detroi...

Mayor to honor those who saved Detroit bus fleet

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Today, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to honor those responsible for saving the city's bus fleet from a DDOT garage fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) 4 hr Winnie 45
News Reward offered after dog found with missing nos... 4 hr Forrest Gump 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Wed LookatCranberry 8
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Jan 16 map1253 17
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
Whistle Stop Pop Shop Jan 14 slmb4607 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Jan 13 Christsharians on... 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC