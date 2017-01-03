Man charged with attempted murder of Detroit police following gunfight
A Detroit man, who allegedly opened fire on Detroit police and was injured by return fire, is now facing multiple felony charges. Javontae D. Walker, 20, is accused of firing at police multiple times about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, when officers tried to stop Walker for a traffic violation.
