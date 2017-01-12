Man accused of running drug ring out of hotel
DETROIT - A man is facing a number of federal charges after being accused of helping to run a drug and sex trafficking enterprise out of a hotel in Detroit. Michael Randol has been charged with a long list of crimes including sex trafficking of minors or by force, fraud or coercion, conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States and distribution of a controlled substance.
