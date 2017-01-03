LIVE: Social workers face charges in boy's death
Two state social workers charged in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy in 2016 are expected to be in court today. Elaine Brown, 24, and Kelly Williams, 47, are facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse and willful neglect of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|19 hr
|Joe
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Jan 1
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC