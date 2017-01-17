Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show
Life-sized Lego Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show It was inspired by Batman's vehicle in the soon-to-hit-theaters, 'The Lego Batman Movie' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0fYwy People start to crowd around the Lego Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" which is made out of 344,187 lego bricks. The Batmobile nicknamed "The Speedwagon" and made out of 344,187 lego bricks is unveiled by Jayen Green, 14 of Detroit and Jtwon Carr, 12 of Pontiac and other kids in the background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|map1253
|17
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC