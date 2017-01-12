Japan's Takata to plead guilty, pay $1b fine over airbag defect

A sign with the Takata logo is seen outside the Takata Corporation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015. Source: Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo JAPAN's Takata Corp on Friday agreed to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into ruptures of its air bag inflators linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide.

