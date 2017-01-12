Japan's Takata to plead guilty, pay $...

Japan's Takata to plead guilty, pay $1b fine over airbag defect

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

A sign with the Takata logo is seen outside the Takata Corporation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015. Source: Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo JAPAN's Takata Corp on Friday agreed to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into ruptures of its air bag inflators linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... 14 hr Kisser5101 2
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) 18 hr Rolliby 501
News The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr. Fri Bishop Cheryl Myhand 1
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC