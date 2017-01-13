Introducing Halal Mexican food at El ...

Introducing Halal Mexican food at El Asador

Read more: Metro Times

El Asador chef-owner Luis Negrete is making a slight, but significant adjustment in his kitchen that, given our region's huge Muslim population, seems just fit: he's going halal. Starting Jan. 31, the southwest Detroit Mexican steakhouse menu will offer most of its signature dishes in the traditional method, which means abstaining from the use of alcohol, pork, or meat that's not been slaughtered in accordance with Islamic law.

