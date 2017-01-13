Introducing Halal Mexican food at El Asador
El Asador chef-owner Luis Negrete is making a slight, but significant adjustment in his kitchen that, given our region's huge Muslim population, seems just fit: he's going halal. Starting Jan. 31, the southwest Detroit Mexican steakhouse menu will offer most of its signature dishes in the traditional method, which means abstaining from the use of alcohol, pork, or meat that's not been slaughtered in accordance with Islamic law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|11 hr
|MrsMrs90
|613
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Fri
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC