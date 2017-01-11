'Hunter Gatherer' at Cinema Detroit caps a great year for black film
Was it just us, or did black film in 2016 look way, way more interesting than it has in recent years? Of course, a lot of what came out was to be expected, including this year's "Madea movie" as well as other box-office hits, such as Ride Along 2 and Central Intelligence . Also, any year will have films that are practically tailor-made to inspire African-American audiences, uplifting films such as throwback romance Southside with You or Africanx biopic Queen of Katwe .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC