'Hunter Gatherer' at Cinema Detroit c...

'Hunter Gatherer' at Cinema Detroit caps a great year for black film

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Was it just us, or did black film in 2016 look way, way more interesting than it has in recent years? Of course, a lot of what came out was to be expected, including this year's "Madea movie" as well as other box-office hits, such as Ride Along 2 and Central Intelligence . Also, any year will have films that are practically tailor-made to inspire African-American audiences, uplifting films such as throwback romance Southside with You or Africanx biopic Queen of Katwe .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Tue former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) Jan 7 Patty 60
Gay teens Michigan Jan 7 Teen77 12
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC