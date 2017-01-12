How You Know You're a Detroit Jew
You know that you're a Proud Detroit Jew, because for decades you boasted about growing up less than a mile away from the house of Smokey Robinson. Maybe you never saw him "Shop Around," but you could point out his house on Outer Drive.
