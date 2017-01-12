Hits and misses of the Detroit show
It's not easy to persuade our Los Angeles reporter, David Undercoffler, to come to a place where flip-flops are not OK but using your blinker is, but we managed to lure him to Detroit in early January with the promise of some Slows Bar-B-Q, a tour of our newest potholes and a chance to speak his mind about what he saw on the floor of the Detroit auto show. Turns out, we had him at potholes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC