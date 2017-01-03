Harnessing art to spur entrepreneursh...

Harnessing art to spur entrepreneurship in Live6

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Model D

Upon walking into Detroit Fiber Works on a frigid winter afternoon, 24-year old Waleed Johnson receives a warm reception. Owners Najma Wilson and Mandisa Smith ask Johnson about his family and how he's doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Detroit man is without his medication Fri former democrat 1
News Mummified body found in garage of Detroit house Thu former democrat 1
Remember Plum Street (Jan '15) Thu bruceb3 7
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Thu Mrs Kowalski 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 1 Pgs1958 122
Rev michael adkins Jan 1 Brother 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC