Habitat for Humanity Detroit announces layoffs
Habitat for Humanity Detroit is closing their two restore locations and laying off most of those employees. The organization says they were hit hard by the loss of government funding and a decline in sponsorships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|8 hr
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|map1253
|17
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC