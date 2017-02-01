Gilbert and Gores bid for an MLS expansion team in Detroit
To the surprise of not many, Pistons owner Tom Gores and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert have submitted an application for a Major League Soccer Team. According to MLS , "The bid's stadium plan calls for a 23,000-seat facility in the heart of Detroit's sports and entertainment district."
