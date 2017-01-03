Futuristic interior designed in Michi...

Futuristic interior designed in Michigan debuts at Detroit auto show

14 hrs ago

In the future, your car or minivan is going to be a place to lounge, work, spend family time - and drive, according to the engineers at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. Yanfeng, whose U.S. operations are based in Plymouth, unveiled its XiM17 concept interior for the media and its automotive customers at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Tuesday.

