For the first time since 2009, Detroit has a (mostly) empowered school board
It's the first time the district has had a true school board since a series of emergency managers took over in 2009. The district is in much better financial shape after a state-sponsored aid package passed in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|1 hr
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC