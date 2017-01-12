For the first time since 2009, Detroi...

For the first time since 2009, Detroit has a (mostly) empowered school board

It's the first time the district has had a true school board since a series of emergency managers took over in 2009. The district is in much better financial shape after a state-sponsored aid package passed in June.

