Feds: Drug lord prostituted women out...

Feds: Drug lord prostituted women out of motel

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Federal agents paint a disturbing picture of a drug lord who prostituted women out of local hotel, and they say the motel workers actually helped him as he ran his crime ring. Michael Anthony Randol was in federal court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Mon map1253 17
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
Whistle Stop Pop Shop Jan 14 slmb4607 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Jan 13 Christsharians on... 1
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Jan 13 Rolliby 501
News The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr. Jan 13 Bishop Cheryl Myhand 1
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC